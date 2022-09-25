St Peter and St Paul's RC Church Centre Wakefield to hold Gift and Crafts Fair

A host of exhibitors will be attending the event at St Peter and St Paul’s RC Church, selling everything you need for the upcoming festive season.

There will be handmade crafts and gifts on sale including cards, homeware, jewellery, artwork, accessories and much more.

Colleen Flood, an organiser at St Peter and St Paul’s RC Church, said: “Come along to our Gift and Craft Fair on Saturday October 15 at St Peter and St Paul's RC Church Parish Centre, opposite Asda, Wakefield WF2 7NR, from 10am until 2pm.

A range of crafts, collectables and gifts will be on offer at the fair on Saturday October 15.

"Entry is free and all are welcome. Come and browse around the stalls selling beautiful gifts and handmade crafts.

"We are serving freshly made sandwiches and cakes for lunch. We look forward to seeing you there.”