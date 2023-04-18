Spanning Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30, The Church of St Peter and St Leonard in Horbury will host a series of commemorative events in honour of its architect, John Carr.

Most famous for building properties such as Harewood House in Leeds, Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, and Buxton Crescent in Derbyshire, Carr was born in Horbury in April 1723.

Over the course of 84 years, Carr became one of the most influential neoclassical architects in the north of England, though his catalogue of properties stretched as far and wide as Portugal.

Prolific architect John Carr was born in Horbury 300 years ago, and was considered to be the leading architect in the north of England in his day.

Christopher Johnson, Vicar of Horbury with Horbury Bridge, said: "John Carr is not a household name, and yet most people in Yorkshire will have visited a stately home, used a public building, or crossed a bridge built by him.

"He was a native of Horbury and loved the town of his birth so much he built St Peter’s to the glory of God and as a place for his eventual burial.

"We are excited to be able to draw so many individuals and groups from the local community together, and work with other Carr properties, to ensure that Carr’s life and influence is celebrated on this significant anniversary.”

The programme at St Peter’s commences with a ‘Night at the Church’ event for children and families, taking place from 6pm to 7.30pm on Friday April 28.

St Peter and St Leonard's Church in Horbury, designed by Yorkshire architect John Carr, a native of Horbury.

Activities will include painting portraits, making Georgian-style wigs, building Lego churches, composing Book of Common Prayer-style prayers, and more.

There will also be presentations from two Horbury schools, as well as the cutting of a special birthday cake, made by Rich and Fancy of Horbury, by the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones.

Children from St Peter’s School in Horbury will display architectural drawings in church, which they are completing as part of a wider project being run across Carr sites, sponsored by Donald Insall Associates, whilst students from Horbury Bridge Academy will offer musical entertainment as the community gathers to celebrate the birthday of one of its most famous sons.

The church remains open on Saturday April 29 from 10am to 3pm and Sunday April 30 from noon to 3pm.

Fr Christopher Johnson, Vicar of Horbury.

