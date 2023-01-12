Community engagement officer, Lee Masterman, is keen for as many people from the community to join – even if you don’t receive at-home care by the company.

There will be a raffle, bingo, and an exciting live performance from Brogan Collins that everyone is guaranteed to enjoy.

Around 40 people will be taking the bus over from Whinfell Community Group in Doncaster to join with the festivities at the extra special event.

The next friendship lunch will take place on St Valentine's Day, February 14.

Lee said: “We will be holding a friendship lunch at the Bridge Inn, formerly known as the Ruddy Duck, on Valentine’s Day.

"One of the hardest jobs we have is to get people out of the door. There is a lot of doom and gloom at the minute and this is a very positive event.

"For some people, it is the only time they get to meet others. And they get to keep warm, which is an added bonus at the minute amid the cost of living crisis.

"People will get the opportunity to interact with others, and have some lunch out, whether it be a bowl of soup or a three course meal.”

The event is open to everyone over the age of 18 and will be on from 12.30pm to 3pm on Tuesday, February 14 2023.

Participants will be able to buy their lunch from the Bridge Inn directly with no minimum spend.

For more information contact Lee via email on [email protected] or phone the Wakefield office on 01924 565330.

