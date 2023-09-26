Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harvey's debut was particularly special as he faced off against another Brigshaw alumnus, Jack Walker, who donned the red and white of Hull KR, with the clash being a testament to the school’s dedication to developing exceptional rugby league talent.

Also taking the the pitch was former sixth form sports student Alfie Edgell, who achieved his Super League dream by making his debut for Leeds Rhinos.

Alfie's proud dad presented him with his playing shirt in a touching pre-match presentation, symbolizing the support and encouragement that players receive from their families and the Brigshaw community.

Harvey Smith, who is a student at Brigshaw High School, pictured with his parents following his Rugby League debut

And if that wasn’t enough, former pupil Loui McConnell donned the blue and yellow of Doncaster, putting forth an exceptional performance in the League One promotion final that propelled Doncaster to the Championship and Louis Collinson played a pivotal role in Dewsbury Rams' convincing ascent to the top of League One, securing their promotion into the Championship.

Gavin Parkinson, PE Teacher at Brigshaw High School, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our pupils who have gone on to the professional ranks of rugby league.

"Hard work and a humble attitude have paid off for all the lads, and I wish them all the best for next season.

Harvey Smith, pictured here with his mum, made his debut in a match that saw him face off against another Brigshaw alumnus, Jack Walker,

“What unites these five remarkable individuals, apart from their Brigshaw connection, is their unwavering dedication and modest approach to the sport.

"Their commitment to hard work and humility has been a constant since they first set foot on Brigshaw's playing fields as 11-year-old boys, and it continues to define their professional careers.”

Duncan Roberts, Headteacher at Brigshaw High School, said: “You cannot deny that this school lives and breathes rugby league.