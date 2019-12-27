Staff at Pinderfields Hospital get special book dedication

An author has dedicated his first illustrated children’s book to staff at the Spinal Injuries Centre at Pinderfields Hospital, who helped him to recover after a life changing accident.

Brian Abram was training for a fundraising bike ride to Spain in 2013 when he had a terrible accident. He was in a coma for several weeks and spent a year in hospital. He is completely paralysed from the waist down and is now a full-time wheelchair user.

Taking inspiration from his grandson Charles, Brian decided to write a children’s book to show youngsters that being in a wheelchair doesn’t have to prevent you from having fun and enjoying life. The Adventures of Grandad Wheels! dreams up all sorts of ways for his Grandad to enjoy adventures. In the first book ‘Charlie’s Big Idea!’ Grandad finds himself unintentionally joining in at the skateboard park, and in another he is propelled round the supermarket by a fire extinguisher that his grandson attached to his wheelchair.

Brian said: “Most spinally injured patients arrive at Pinderfields in a very bad state. You are baby-like in that you cannot even control your bodily functions and you may also be mentally in a very difficult place. You leave your dignity at the door. During your time in the Spinal Unit the incredible staff there build you back up. They show you how to manage those functions. They show you how to look after yourself and how to make the most of your new circumstances. And most importantly of all they give you back your dignity.”

Beverley Swales, ward manager at the centre, said: “We are extremely honoured Brian has chosen to dedicate his very first book to our team.”

All proceeds from Brian’s first book (from www.grandadwheels.com) will go to Spinal Injuries Association and Back Up.