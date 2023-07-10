Workers at the Rosalie Ryrie Foundation are going to skydive to raise money to replace the current windows at their premises on Brunswick Street in the city centre.

The founder and manager of the award-winning charity, Ann Ramsden, says that the charity is unable to get third sector grants or funding from the council to carry out the renovations because there is only six years left on the building’s lease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity, which has helped thousands of women, men, and children across the district who have experienced domestic abuse over the past 16 years, needs to a raise a total of £15,000 to put in new windows.

The Rosalie Ryrie Foundation is found on Brunswick Street in the city centre.

Ann said: “We’ve been in the building for 16 years, and because we only have six years left on the lease, we can’t get funding to replace the windows, which are knackered and have holes in.

"I think the people we work with deserve a nice place to come in, which is why we’ve taken it into our own hands to try and raise the money ourself. We hope to raise £5,000 through this fundraiser and do it in stages, as £15,000 is a lot of money to raise.

"Most of our staff have a fear of heights so this is going to be a challenge.”

The charity is yet to set a date for the skydive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad