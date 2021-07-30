Staff shortages affecting waste collections across Wakefield district

From Tuesday, August 3, staff working on the paid-for household waste collection service are being diverted to regular household bin and recycling collection routes.

It will be for two weeks and anyone who has already booked for the council to take away bulky rubbish will be given a refund.

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Council’s corporate director for communities, environment and climate change, said: “We are working hard to ensure that household waste and recycling collections continue as normal.

Due to staff shortages all workers have been put on regular bin collections.

"By suspending bulky waste collections temporarily, we can deploy staff to the other higher priority waste collections.