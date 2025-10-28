Stanley's spectacular fireworks return this weekend

The popular well established community event Stanley Fireworks will take place once again this weekend.

The free event that has drawn a crowd of thousands from across the region since being established in 2012 will this year have an ‘Anthems in the Sky’ theme with a spectacular fireworks display choreographed to legendary anthems.

The event, on Sunday, November 2, provides an evening of entertainment for all the family with DJ set and compere by Luke ‘The Revolution’ Brown and live music from Charlotte Forman.

There will also be children’s funfair rides, food vendors and a fully licensed bar.

The sky above Stanley will be lit up with fireworks this weekend.

Carl Marshall, Director of Stanley Events, said: “The event this year has proven as popular as ever and we can’t wait to build on the success of previous years.

"With funding from Stanley Town Council and Stanley Events we have once again been able to make sure that the event is free for all families.”

Entry to the event at Oakey Park is free and starts at 5pm with the display beginning at 7pm.

For more information regarding Stanley Fireworks and Stanley Events go to https://www.facebook.com/StanleyEventsLtd/