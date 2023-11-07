Starved puppy thrown from a van at the roadside in Yorkshire saved by vet

A veterinary nurse has earned a top national award for transforming the life of a puppy that was thrown out of a van in Yorkshire.

Megan Everett, who is head nurse at Chantry Vets on Brindley Way, Wakefield, went above and beyond the call of duty to give Dodger a second chance of a happy life.

The young Lurcher was starving and riddled with parasites, with patches of red-raw skin, when he was dumped beside a road near Wakefield.

A passer-by who witnessed what happened spent a few hours trying to catch the pup and took him to Chantry Vets where the team rallied to look after him.

Megan Everett with her devoted Lurchers, Dodger (left) and Bambi. Photo: Chantry Vets

Megan then took Dodger home to meet her husband Richard and their seven-year-old Lurcher Bambi and officially adopted him.

Megan’s dedicated care was rewarded at the British Veterinary Nurse Association Congress 2023, which celebrates the veterinary nursing profession, where she won the Hill’s Award for the Most Transformed Life.

Megan said: “It’s lovely that all that hard work paid off and it was great to get recognition.

“Dodger came in as a stray in May. He looked neglected. He was only 13kg but should have been at least 18kg at the time. He was bald in places; his skin was raw, and he had fleas and mites.

Dodger, pictured after he was abandoned beside a road near Wakefield and taken to Chantry Vets for urgent care. Photo: Megan Everett

“He needed to be fed every few hours because he had been starved.

“He started to come outside with me at lunch times, and I couldn’t resist.

“He was very nervous and is most fearful of men. We knew he would be a work in progress. For the first three months he wouldn’t go for a walk with my husband and would run home if we practised recall.

“He used to steal food and we had to watch him all the time because of the risk of him swallowing foreign objects. These issues are all getting better as time goes on.

Dodger, pictured in a poor condition before he met Chantry Vets’ head nurse Megan Everett who transformed his life. Photo: Megan Everett

“I try and see things from his point of view, and it makes me proud to see how he has come on.