The group, created by the Wakefield-based charity, Gasped, will mark its first birthday with a series of activities and workshops at the Town Hall on Friday, July 7.

Stevie, who was captain of the Leeds Rhinos at just 26, will be among those giving a speech.

He became the youngest grand final winner ever, winning three grand finals and two challenge cups before being forced to retire at 27 from a brain injury, which he endured 10 operations and battled several mental health struggles.

In 2016, he launched Mantality, which offers counselling and life-coaching services to men, as well as engaging people through a stigma-breaking podcast.

Oliva Hemsley, project manager at Man Matters, said: “Stevie is a captivating public speaker. He brings lessons to life through vivid storytelling and shatters the stigma around expressing how we truly feel.

“Stevie continues to present regularly with Sky Sports and delivers The Authenticity Game Plan to help leaders and teams so they can thrive whilst connecting with Gen Z and Millennial audiences in an ever more complicated world.

"So, come and join us for an afternoon of celebration, learning, and growth. We hope to see you there!

"And thank you to all those who have already booked, if you still need to book please follow the link below.”