Storm Babet: Teams on standby across Wakefield as heavy rain and strong winds cause disruption

Heavy rain and winds are continuing to affect the district this morning and are expected to continue.

The weather has already caused a tree to fall on Lady Balk Lane in Pontefract, which is causing disruption to motorists.

Wakefield Council are reminding people not to drive through flooded surfaces as there may be hidden dangers underneath.

The Met Office has warned that “flooding is likely” in parts of the district, with the risk rising to medium over the weekend.

An amber warning has been issued by the Met Office with “homes and businesses likely to be flooded”.

There are Environment Agency flood alerts currently in place for Alverthorpe Beck, Balne Beck, Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck.

The Met Office warned that the flooding will be likely due to runoff from rainfall or blocked drains and overflowing rivers – which will cause properties and roads to flood.

To stay updated on the flood forecasts within the district, click here.

We’ll keep you updated with any further road closures or other weather issues throughout the day.