STORM EUNICE: Major A1 roadwork closure suspended due to weather

Diversions and disruptions were expected at the Darrington Interchange as National Highways moved onto the road for the second phase of works.

The southbound carriageway was to be shut from 9pm tonight until 6amon Monday,

But with strong winds and heavy rain forecast, the work will be suspended.

Delays are expected on the A1.

As scheduled, the northbound will still shut from 9pm next Friday, February 25, to 6am Monday, February 28.

There are also four overnight closures, from 9pm to 6am, on February 23 and 24 for the southbound, and on March 2 and 3 on the northbound that will go ahead.

This weekend's work will be rescheduled for a late date.

Diversion signs will be put in place, but traffic is expected to be heavy.