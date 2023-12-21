Storm Pia leaves hundreds of homes across Wakefield without power as gales of 50mph hit
A yellow Met Office weather warning was active across the whole of Yorkshire with gusts of up to 50mph possible in some exposed locations.
Hundreds of homes across dozens of postcodes were experiencing outages, according to Northern Powergrid’s power cut map.
Northern Powergrid say they are aware of power cuts across the Wakefield postcode area.
They estimate time of restoration to be 7.45pm.
They said: “Our network has been impacted by Storm Pia. Our teams are working as quickly as possible to restore power to impacted customers where it is safe to do so.
"As we assess the damage across our network, our estimated restoration times are subject to some uncertainty. We will update these to more accurate estimated restoration times as soon as we have assessed the damage caused, and the work required to restore your supply.
"Our power cut map is the easiest way to report a power cut and shows the same information as our Contact Centre Advisors hold.”
Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate is also closed today due to a power cut.
It will reopen when the new term starts on January 8, 2024.
A tree is also reported to have fallen outside Pinderfields Hospital.
Call 0345 8 506 506 to report any incidents.
