The little lizard, about the size of a pound coin, was found by a local couple four days after they arrived back at their Blackwell Crescent home from their holiday on the Indian Ocean island.

The pair, who have not been named, had been finishing off unpacking their cases a few days after their return when they saw a movement and found the tiny stowaway.

Shocked, they put the gecko in a plastic container and called the RSPCA.

A Wakefield couple found a tiny gecko, the size of a pound coin, in their suitcase.

Animal Rescue Officer David Holgate, who was sent to pick up the lucky lizard, said: “It is a big surprise that the gecko survived such a long haul journey in a suitcase - then to stay there for another four days before being spotted is pretty amazing.”

The following day, the gecko was taken to be looked after at Reptilia Exotic Animal Rescue in Ossett, where it will eventually be rehomed.

“We’d like to thank the couple for contacting us and the animal rescue centre who helped us with this little lizard,” Dave added.

A spokesperson for Reptilia added: “Accidentally imported geckos are very commonly seen in the majority of reptile rescues up and down the country.

The stowaway gecko is currently being looked after at Reptilia Exotic Animal Rescue in Ossett.

"We have a few of them with us at the moment that have come from various continents.

"They seem to adapt very well to captivity and are seen to thrive in bioactive settings.

"Once this one has settled in it will be ready to be rehomed once the quarantine period has passed.”

Stowaways from abroad, such as geckos, may have specific needs including controlled temperature, lighting and humidity.

The Wakefield couple had returned from their holiday to Zanzibar, a tropical island in the Indian Ocean, off the coast of east-central Africa..

It's an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to release them or to allow them to escape into the wild as the stowaways need to be rehomed to specialist keepers, zoos or wildlife parks who have the necessary knowledge and facilities to care for them properly.