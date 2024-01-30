Stunned bingo player wins £50K jackpot at Mecca Wakefield and shares winnings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucky Julie Stevens, 68, from Pontefract, kicked January off on a high after scooping the jackpot earlier this month while playing the National Bingo Game.

Julie, who enjoys a regular night out with her family at the Mecca Bingo club at Cathedral Retail Park, couldn’t believe it when all her numbers came up and she hit the national jackpot.

The fabulous £50,000 jackpot is triggered when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and shouts ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

Julie said she'll be splitting the winnings with her family, who she was with on the night of her big win.

The Mecca Bingo venue was even busier than usual on the night of Julie’s win and went wild with excitement when the jackpot was announced.

Julie said: “I am in complete shock. I have never seen such a huge amount of money, and I just can’t get my head around it.

"It took a couple of days to really sink in!

"I’ll be splitting the winnings with my family, who I was with on the night it happened. I’m not sure what I’ll do with my winnings, but we are kickstarting the celebrations by taking the whole family away on holiday!”

Mel Kassim, general manager at Mecca Bingo Wakefield, said: “We’re always thrilled for our winners but the £50k National Bingo Game jackpot is a real cause for celebration and what a way to start the New Year!

"It’s so lovely to see a family playing and winning together; including Julie’s family, who weren’t initially due to come down on the night - you could say they were her lucky charm.”

And Julie is not alone - last year Wakefield was the third luckiest Mecca Bingo club in the UK, with bingo players winning an amazing £3.52m between them.

To find out more about Mecca Wakefield, including sessions and upcoming events, visit www.meccabingo.com/bingo-clubs/wakefield

