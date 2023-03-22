Successful community showcase highlights the vital work of organisations throughout Pontefract and Castleford area
The vital work and role that volunteers and organisations play across the district was celebrated in an event held at Pontefract Town Hall.
Representatives from 22 organisations attended Pontefract Civic Society’s 5th Community Showcase highlighting some of the work that groups do for the area.
The event, which featured a series of stalls and displays, put the spotlight on everything from green projects to caring for those in the community that need assistance, as well as other worthwhile causes.
Visitors also enjoyed activities including a performance by the Liquorice Singers.
Denise Pallett, manager at St Mary’s Community Centre, said: “We had a fab day at the Community Showcase. It was great to meet everyone.”
Sarah Colley, of Families & Babies Breastfeeding Support, added: “A brilliant day, loads of information sharing from all stalls. Thank you all, for a really successful day. It was lovely seeing so many people taking their time out to come and stop by whilst in town.”