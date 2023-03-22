Representatives from 22 organisations attended Pontefract Civic Society’s 5th Community Showcase highlighting some of the work that groups do for the area.

The event, which featured a series of stalls and displays, put the spotlight on everything from green projects to caring for those in the community that need assistance, as well as other worthwhile causes.

Visitors also enjoyed activities including a performance by the Liquorice Singers.

Pontefract's voluntary groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations come together at Pontefract Town Hall to showcase their work

Denise Pallett, manager at St Mary’s Community Centre, said: “We had a fab day at the Community Showcase. It was great to meet everyone.”

Sarah Colley, of Families & Babies Breastfeeding Support, added: “A brilliant day, loads of information sharing from all stalls. Thank you all, for a really successful day. It was lovely seeing so many people taking their time out to come and stop by whilst in town.”

For more information on upcoming events, see Pontefract Civic Society’s website at www.pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk or call 01977 708658.