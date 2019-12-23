Suffering with a hangover? Here are 8 cures this Christmas

Fry ups, steamy showers and salty crisps have been named among eight of the best hangover cures for boozy Brits this festive season.

Festive revellers are set to enjoy alcoholic beverages aplenty this Christmas, so experts have revealed eight of the best hangover cures that won’t cost the world. The key to recovering after drinking a lot of alcohol is to replenish the body’s nutrient and mineral resources, as well as rehydrating yourself. It has been suggested that darker drinks such as red wine lead to the worst hangovers, so sticking to spirits may help you avoid the worst symptoms.

1. Salty crisps Salt is one of the minerals thats lacking after drinking alcohol, so salty crisps and food will help boost supplies, as well as waking up your taste buds. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Fry up The carbs help restore sugar levels, with the nutrients and minerals also topping up the reserves that you lost from the night before. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Hair of the dog It will delay the impending hangover symptoms which are probably looming, however, there is a danger that drinking more alcohol will make the hangover worse. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Sleep One way to avoid facing the problems a hangover can bring is by simply sleeping through them and letting your body re-set itself. Getty Buy a Photo

View more