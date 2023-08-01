As the British summer weather proves to be predictably unreliable, here are the top 16 play areas in Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract, and the surrounding areas for your little ones to enjoy whatever the temperature.

As the summer holidays are in full-swing, what can be better for parents and youngsters than a trip to an indoor soft play room.

Indoor soft play areas provide a safe space where your child can explore, have fun, and let off some energy, and hopefully, give parents some respite amid the chaos the school break. You might even be able to get some snacks and a cup of tea!

We have compiled a list of the top 16 play areas across the district and just outside for infants, toddlers, and big kids to enjoy, as chosen by Express readers.

As always, check the opening times, prices, and age restrictions before you go, as they may vary.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Here are 16 of the best indoor soft play areas in Wakefield and the surrounding areas Here are 16 of the best indoor soft play areas in Wakefield and the surrounding areas as chosen by Express readers. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . The Secret Garden The Secret Garden in Horbury Bridge is found on 223 Bridge Road, WF4 5QA. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Grasshoppers at Tingley Garden Centre Grasshoppers at Tingley Garden Centre is found on the fringe of Wakefield on Thorpe Lane, WF3 1SL. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

4 . Cheeky Monkeys Cheeky Monkeys is found on 48 Grantley Street, WF1 4LA. Photo: National World Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5