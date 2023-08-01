News you can trust since 1852
Summer holidays 2023: Here are 16 of the top indoor soft plays rooms in Wakefield and the surrounding area, as chosen by our readers

As the British summer weather proves to be predictably unreliable, here are the top 16 play areas in Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract, and the surrounding areas for your little ones to enjoy whatever the temperature.
By Shawna Healey
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

As the summer holidays are in full-swing, what can be better for parents and youngsters than a trip to an indoor soft play room.

Indoor soft play areas provide a safe space where your child can explore, have fun, and let off some energy, and hopefully, give parents some respite amid the chaos the school break. You might even be able to get some snacks and a cup of tea!

We have compiled a list of the top 16 play areas across the district and just outside for infants, toddlers, and big kids to enjoy, as chosen by Express readers.

As always, check the opening times, prices, and age restrictions before you go, as they may vary.

Here are 16 of the best indoor soft play areas in Wakefield and the surrounding areas as chosen by Express readers.

1. Here are 16 of the best indoor soft play areas in Wakefield and the surrounding areas

Here are 16 of the best indoor soft play areas in Wakefield and the surrounding areas as chosen by Express readers. Photo: National World

The Secret Garden in Horbury Bridge is found on 223 Bridge Road, WF4 5QA.

2. The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden in Horbury Bridge is found on 223 Bridge Road, WF4 5QA. Photo: National World

Grasshoppers at Tingley Garden Centre is found on the fringe of Wakefield on Thorpe Lane, WF3 1SL.

3. Grasshoppers at Tingley Garden Centre

Grasshoppers at Tingley Garden Centre is found on the fringe of Wakefield on Thorpe Lane, WF3 1SL. Photo: Getty

Cheeky Monkeys is found on 48 Grantley Street, WF1 4LA.

4. Cheeky Monkeys

Cheeky Monkeys is found on 48 Grantley Street, WF1 4LA. Photo: National World

