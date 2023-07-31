Aurora Planetarium is set to hold a whole day of space exploration, detailing Nasa’s journey to Mars on Saturday, August 26.

Guests will be taken on an immersive tour of the cosmos where the young and old can take in the constellations and learn about the universe from a knowledgeable astronomer.

Colin Daley, owner of Aurora Planetarium, said: “Have you ever wanted to visit a planetarium but don't want to travel for hours in a car, then visit Aurora Planetarium at The Ridings.

Experience the solar system at this pop-up planetarium event at The Ridings this summer.

"Our planetarium will take you on an immersive tour of the cosmos, where you can witness breathtaking celestial phenomena and learn about the latest astronomical discoveries.

"During this in-person event, you will have the opportunity to interact with a knowledgeable astronomer and ask him questions about the universe.

"Whether you're an astronomy enthusiast or simply curious about the mysteries of the universe, this event is perfect for all ages. Bring your family and friends along for a day of awe and wonder. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to explore the depths of space.”