Summer holidays 2023: Wakefield charity to offer three free sports sessions to children with disabilities

Parents of children with disabilities are being encouraged to sign-up their children to these free inclusive sport sessions over the summer holidays.
By Shawna Healey
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

Disability Sports Yorkshire, Contact, and The National Lottery Community Fund have come together to offer three accessible sports sessions in August.

The sessions are aimed at those of school age from four to 19, and the children and young people will have the chance to try three different sporting activities.

A spokesperson for Contact, a charity for families with disabled children, said: “Come and join us for a fun day of sport activities! Children will be given the opportunity to partake within a variety of different sports including archery, basketball, football, volleyball, boccia and table tennis.”

The sessions will be held on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 1, Tuesday, August 8, and Tuesday August 15 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm at Denhale Active Recreation Centre on Denhale Avenue, Wakefield WF2 9EF.

For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-sports-for-all-summer-sessions-at-disability-sport-yorkshire-tickets-670685196477?fbclid=IwAR3ObZxGsrSSEsSXYaxnCW_6ru2iunsuismRsrmc---AQgsG17t5DgxPK54

