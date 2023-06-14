Held every summer since 2012 by Smawthorne Welfare Action Team, the gala will include craft stalls, refreshments, games, dance performances and more.

Last year the community event included donkey rides, a petting zoo, a falconry display and circus workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Gaitley, 48, owner of Hair ‘N’ Beauty Castleford and chair of SWAT, said: “The gala is usually a really fun event that the whole family enjoys.

The Smawthorne Park summer gala is set to return this July.

"We try to subsidise it as much as possible but the money that we do raise goes back into the park.”

In 2019, the group installed new children’s play equipment after an eight year campaign and the money generated from the gala will go towards the upkeep of the park.

The gala will be held on Sunday, July 2, from 10am to 4pm.