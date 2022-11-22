Councillors applauded workers at Sun Lane Leisure Centre after being told about their life-saving efforts.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, told a full council meeting in Wakefield about the emergency incident which happened at the centre in Wakefield city centre on Thursday November 10.

He said: “Last Thursday a gentleman went into cardiac arrest.

Staff have been praised and nominated for an award for saving a man’s life after he suffered a heart attack at Sun Lane Leisure Centre.

“Two members of staff managed to perform CPR and shook him out of it and brought him back.”

Coun Graham said six other staff members than came to the man’s aid.

He said: “They stayed calm, were able to control the whole leisure centre and get the emergency services there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Michael Graham.

“They saved that man’s life and he is now in Leeds recovering.

“Can we just give those people a massive round of applause.”

Coun Graham told the meeting it was not the first time Wakefield Council staff had saved the life of a member of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said library staff had saved a life earlier this year.

The meeting was told the staff at Sun Lane have been nominated for a ‘Mayor Says Thanks’ award.

Coun Graham added: “We have also had senior managers going down there to thank them, as I have as well.

“We just couldn’t be more thankful for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad