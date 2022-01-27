Super fan Glynn is cycling 900 miles to Castleford Tigers' away game in Toulouse for charity

Glynn Jepson is cycling from Castleford to Tolouse

On Sunday May 29, Glynn, will set off from The Mend-A-Hose Jungle in Castleford to Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse, to raise money for The Prince of Wales Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

He plans to cycle 60 miles per day over two weeks, which will see him arrive in Toulouse to see Castleford Tigers take on the Super League’s newest team on Sunday, June 12.

In 2021 Glyn was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus and stomach which required both chemotherapy and a five-hour operation to remove a tumour and other cancerous lymph nodes.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A year on from his diagnosis and six months on from his operation, Glyn is doing much better and he wants to prove that there is “life in the old dog yet”.

"After coming through all this in relatively good health and well ahead of schedule, I decided that I’d do a big charity event this year as a thank you for all the help and treatment I’ve received over the last 12 months or so," he said

"I also wanted to try and inspire others who are going through something similar and struggling with the thought of life afterwards and get myself fit and ‘become me’ again rather than feeling like someone who’s life was over."

Glyn hopes to raise a massive £10,000 to split between the two charities, and welcomes anyone who wants to join him on this incredible journey in support, or on the cycling challenge itself.

He said: "I am more than happy to welcome people along for what should be an incredible experience and to help raise even more money for these worthwhile causes.

“If anyone is also willing to lend a hand with the logistics or any other support which would help achieve my goal – please do get in touch.”

Follow Glyn’s preparation and journey on social media: @TourDeCas on Twitter and Instagram, or like his page on Facebook.