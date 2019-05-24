Superhero Isaac, 4, praised after helping to rescue his injured aunt

A four-year-old boy has been hailed a ‘superhero’ by his family after helping to rescue his stricken great, great aunty when she fell in her home.

Spiderman superfan Isaac Barraclough bravely volunteered to put his wall-crawling ways to the test by climbing through the window of the 93-year-old’s bungalow in Ossett when she badly hurt her knee.

She had been able to call the family for help on her phone, but they were unable to get to her because the doors were locked. But then they noticed a small window was ajar.

Isaac’s grandfather, Mark Brotherton explained: “We got to her bungalow and we looked through the window and she was waving at us.

“Both doors were latched on with security keys so there was no way we could get in, we tried opening the doors by other means but we couldn’t.

“We looked at what we could do and if there was another way we could get in.

“Then we saw a small window that was open but it was too small for the rest of us. Isaac said he could get through it. He was really up for it.

“There was an ottoman just below the other side of the window so we held onto him until he could get down.

“We were going to tell him what to do when he got inside but he knew what he was doing.

“He managed to remove the latches and let us in.”

Young Isaac Barraclough crawled through the window of a house to open door after his aunty collapsed.'Pictured with Mum Emma, sister Elise and grandad Mark Brotherton

Sadly, his great, great aunty suffered a stroke after they had taken her to hospital, but is making a recovery.

And the family say the quick work of Isaac, who attends St Ignatius Primary School in Ossett, could have helped save her life.

Mr Brotherton added: “We’ve all been telling him he’s our superhero and the family are so proud of him.

“He love superheores and he’s been wearing his Spiderman outfit.

“He’s been taking all the plaudits but he’s been playing it down now.”