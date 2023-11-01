Superheroes, Star Wars, Disney Princesses and dinosaurs battled it out for shoppers’ attention at the weekend as Trinity Walk held its second popular Star Walk event for 2023.

On Saturday and Sunday the centre was packed with shoppers all hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite characters.

The free Star Walk saw heroes - and villans - from the big screen visit the centre to help raise funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk's Marketing Manager, said: "It was another massive event and judging by the smiles on people's faces, we think they all enjoyed it too.

"We've already had some wonderful comments from visitors about Star Walk and the amazing characters, which is brilliant. And the characters were amazing, so a massive thank you from us to them all.

"There were tens of thousands of people at Trinity Walk during the two event days this weekend and it shows if you work with great people to put on quality events, visitors will come - which is good for us and Wakefield.

"We hope we've all managed to raise a good amount for our charity partner, Forget Me Not children's hospice, and we're already planning for Star Walk V next April."

Did we get a photo of you with a superhero? Take a look!

*Photos taken by John Clifton. (John Clifton Photography Ltd)

1 . Star Walk The free Star Walk saw heroes - and villans - from the big screen visit the centre to help raise funds for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice. Photo: JC Photo Sales

