Superman, Hulkbuster Thor, Elsa and Knight Rider ready to invade Trinity Walk

Film props made by West Yorkshire set builders including a Rancor, Tardis and Luke’s speeder will share Trinity Walk shopping centre alongside dozens of cosplay film characters and movie-themed vehicles tomorrow and Sunday from around 11am to 4pm.

It’s all to help give families an action-packed free weekend while raising vital cash for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

Cosplay film characters will be on the malls across two days including characters from Star Wars, Transformers, Robocop and superheroes including Spiderman, Batman, Harley Quinn and Iron Man. And princesses are also set to pay a royal visit both days too.

Fun for all the family at Trinity Walk's Star Walk event this weekend.

A guide to who is set to visit on what day is on the centre’s website.

Huddersfield-based Carl Worsdell, of Yorkshire Props, has crafted the Rancor head – the beast made famous in Return of the Jedi and more recently The Book of Boba Fett – for people to take free pictures by.

Mike Hutchinson, of Back to the 1980s props, will be displaying his speeder which is a loving recreation of Luke Skywalker’s vehicle in the original Star Wars film. And another set builder, Ricky Butler, will be bringing his Doctor Who Tardis and R2-D2, both of which he made himself.

Film and TV vehicles on the Saturday will include fan-made replicas like a Delorean from Back to the Future, Ecto1 from Ghostbusters, a Robocop police cruiser, A-Team van, Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler, Lighting McQueen, Bumblebee Camaro and the Yorkshire Knights’ Pontiacs. The Delorean, Lightening and Camaro will return on the Sunday too.

Free face painting will be available 10am to 4pm both days with Donna’s Face Painting at the family-friendly event, which will be just 50p parking all day on the Sunday.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s marketing manager, said: “The beauty about Star Walk is that it appeals to so many different generations with the spread of characters, props and cars we’ll have here. We want to make each sequel bigger and better, so the new attractions should be really fun.

"It couldn’t happen without these amazing characters and people, many of whom are volunteers – and it all makes a real difference for this amazing hospice.”

Alex Chanteleau, Regional Fundraiser at Forget Me Not children’s hospice, said: “We can’t wait to be part of the action as our team and volunteer fundraisers rub shoulders with superheroes and villains. We really appreciate every single performer taking part – and every penny we can raise will make a difference to the children and families we support.”

The hospice covers Wakefield and is based in Huddersfield, with demand seeing them support families from right across West Yorkshire.

Day two of the event has been designed to run alongside Wakefield Car Show which will see a host of classic and American vehicles displayed across the city centre on Sunday, April 30 thanks to Wakefield BID and Paul Copley.

The event is being supported by volunteers and teams from 5th Legion, UK Garrison, CPM Entertainers, Red Cape, Ricky Butler, The Cosmaniacs, Hyperbole Cosplay, White Rose Rookie, Kieran/Stark Industries, Back to the 19080s, Yorkshire Props, One Dark Knight in Yorkshire, Lee B, Gary P, Zak, Egglestone Limos, Simon Reed/Yorkshire Knights, Where Dreams Come True, Bumblebee Hire, Magical Moments Party Co and everyone else.