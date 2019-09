Wakefield Trinity have issued a 12-month ban to a supporter after an 'incident' during the club's Friday night victory over London Broncos.

The club appealed for information earlier today.

Trinity secured their Super League survival with a 19-10 win.

In an updated statement the club said: "We now have the information we need and we have issued a 12 month ban.

"Fans are advised that anyone seen displaying anti-social behaviour at any game will also be dealt with accordingly."