Swampfest at Wakefield's Navigation Inn raises £2,800 for charity Kidz Aware

Hundreds of people turned up to the Wakefield pub’s music festival which saw Pink, Tina Turner and Paloma Faith tribute acts take to the stage.

Organiser Sharon Thompson-Hall who runs the pub with her wife Samantha, said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who attended Swampfest this year. An amazing day was had by everyone.

“Swampfest is our annual charity event and this year, our chosen charity, once again, is Kidz Aware.

Tina Turner, Paloma Faith and Pink tribute acts took to the stage to raise much-needed funds for Kidz Aware at the Navigation Inn's Swampfest event.

"The help that this charity provides is essential within the Wakefield area and without them, many, many families would be without anywhere to turn.”

The area surrounding the Navigation Inn in Calder Grove is prone to flooding, hence the name Swampfest.

Actor Chris Walker, star of Doctors, The Bill and Coronation Street joined the event, presenting some of the raffle prizes.

Sharon added: “Once again, a huge thank you to those who bought raffle tickets, donated raffle prizes and of course helped fill the charity buckets.

Owner of Wakefield's Navigation Inn, Sharon Thompson-Hall and actor Chris Walker.

"Every single penny makes a difference. Congratulations if you won one of the brilliant prizes up for grabs this year. One last thing, we cannot wait to do it all again in 2023.”

Gillian Archbold, founder of Kidz Aware, said: “Kidz Aware would like to thank the Navigation Inn, everyone involved in the event and those who attended.

"This money will really make a difference and help us to support families of a disabled child or adult.”