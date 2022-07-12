Sweet treats and family fun at Pontefract's Liquorice Festival and Proms

The annual free family-friendly festival organised by Wakefield Council returned after a two-year break due to covid and was a huge hit. In 2020 and 2021 it was held online.

There was a liquorice trail around the town with a chance to sample dishes and drinks - all made from the root of the liquorice plant that was grown in abundance in the area until the 1970s.

Liquorice allsorts cocktails, beef and liquorice stout pie with liquorice gravy, sticky toffee pudding with homemade liquorice, and honey gelato were among the sweet and savoury dishes to be served up.

Sunday was dedicated to family fun. The town centre and Pontefract Castle had free activities, including balloon modelling and music.

An art installation inspired by the liquorice plant and made of embroidery and pattern by local artist, Jessica Grady, with the help of visitors to her community workshops was on display at Pontefract library.

A fun-filled, candy-inspired parade departed from the entrance to the Town Hall, on Sunday and made its way to Pontefract Castle.

Beautiful music was also heard at Pontefract Proms on Sunday.

The West Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra entertained the crowd in the historic grounds of Pontefract Castle.

1. Colourful The festival was back with a bang for 2022. (Andrew Benge)

2. Pontefract Proms An evening of beautiful music from the West Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra in the historic grounds of Pontefract Castle. (Tatiana Hepplewhite)

3. Bubbles Susan Eaton from Joker Entertainment entertains the children with bubbles.

4. The Proms was a huge success. (Tatiana Hepplewhite)