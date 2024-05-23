Swimming pool in bungalow told it must stop being hired out will appeal against Wakefield Council decision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Planning officers rejected the owner John Gardener’s retrospective application over noise and traffic safety concerns raised by neighbours.
But Mr Gardener – who owns the detached bungalow on Station Road and made the application for a change in use of a private pool, gym, sauna and spa – said he intended there was demand for the facility.
He said: “More than 700 people have signed a petition in support of the pool. We’ve had to close our waiting list, which has more than 500 people.”
Mr Gardener’s wife Paula said: “We have families that come with children with autism and people with Down’s syndrome who aren’t able to go to public swimming baths.
"There is something we provide that isn’t provided anywhere else. They come every week.
"It’s taken them so long to find somewhere and then the council want to shut us down."
Mr Gardener said they had begun their appeal process and were granted permission to operate until it is completed.
Asked if he was optimistic, he said: “I can’t understand why they blocked it in the first place. I feel victimised, I feel there’s an underlying reason, I feel we’ve been singled out.
"We’ve had solar panels, trees, balconies and all sorts knocked back.
“We’re not hurting anyone, there’s nothing detrimental in our bubble on Station Road – we’re doing it tastefully.
"They just won’t allow a historic market town to progress and move forward.”
He expects the process to take between six and 12 months to be resolved.
The business, operating as Ossett Leisure, lies within a conservation area and is near to two retirement homes.
It attracted a huge amount of attention with 59 objections on the council’s planning website but even more comments in favour, currently standing at 170, including some who said they had used the premises.
Those in favour said it provides much-needed leisure facilities in Ossett, which does not have a public swimming pool.
Supporters also said the premises were ideal for mums with babies, the elderly and people with mobility issues or recovering from injury.
Those who opposed the plan cited concerns over noise from visitors and an increase in traffic problems in the area.
The pool was initially built in 2000 and Mr Gardener has owned the property for three. He put it into use in January this year.
Regarding schools that have been using the facility, he said: "If anything it should help the council that we are providing swimming for schools.
"We have five schools who want to come in August but we can’t give them a proper answer because we don’t know if we’ll be able to operate.”
He said there are usually no more than 16 people on site with an average of four or five.
He said: “Any of the concerns about it becoming a member's club with hundreds of people on neighbours’ doorsteps just aren’t the case.”
The proposed opening hours in the application were 6am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 8pm on Sundays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.