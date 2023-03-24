Here’s 17 pictures of the inside of one of Pontefract most historic buildings.
Owner Guy Lister is planning to bring the building back into use.
And he is waiting for the results of a test on the timber frame of the building that will determine how old it is.
Picture by Scott Merrylees and Tony Johnson
1. The exterior of the Counting House.
The exterior of the Counting House.
2. Guy Lister is restoring the historic Counting House in Pontefract. Shose from both the the 14th/15th century and the 16th century. Picture Scott Merrylees
Shoes from both the the 14th/15th century and the 16th century
3. Guy Lister is restoring the historic Counting House in Pontefract. Picture Scott Merrylees
He previously worked on the project with his father Malcolm, who died last year, during the late 1980s and 1990s.
4. Guy Lister is restoring the historic Counting House in Pontefract. The newly lime pointed original smoke stack. Picture Scott Merrylees
A dendrochronology test will sample the timber used in the building in a similar way to how a tree can be aged.