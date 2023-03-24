News you can trust since 1852
Guy Lister, along with his son Jack, is restoring the historic Counting House in Pontefract. Picture Scott Merrylees
Take a look at 17 pictures inside and outside Pontefract’s historic Counting House which could date back to the time of Queen Elizabeth I

Here’s 17 pictures of the inside of one of Pontefract most historic buildings.

By James Carney
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

Owner Guy Lister is planning to bring the building back into use.

And he is waiting for the results of a test on the timber frame of the building that will determine how old it is.

Picture by Scott Merrylees and Tony Johnson

The exterior of the Counting House.

Shoes from both the the 14th/15th century and the 16th century

He previously worked on the project with his father Malcolm, who died last year, during the late 1980s and 1990s.

A dendrochronology test will sample the timber used in the building in a similar way to how a tree can be aged.

Pontefract