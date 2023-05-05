News you can trust since 1852
Take a look at how this Wakefield village phone box has been decked out for the coronation of Charles III

A phone box in a Wakefield village used as a mini-museum has been kitted out for the coronation.

By James Carney
Published 5th May 2023, 17:39 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:41 BST

Volunteers from community group Pride in Horbury Bridge, which was formed in 2008, put the display together.

Liz Hudson, from the group, said: “We have adopted the old phone box for displays of Easter, Christmas and community information.

“We also hold events free to the community including singing Christmas carols around the tree on the green.

“We are all volunteers, we make no profit, and everything we do is for the community.”

A phone box in Horbury Bridge has been decked out for the coronation

A phone box in Horbury Bridge has been decked out for the coronation

The display was put together by the Pride in Horbury Bridge community group

The display was put together by the Pride in Horbury Bridge community group

The King and Queen in Horbury Bridge

The King and Queen in Horbury Bridge

The phone box museum has been used for a number of different events and themes

The phone box museum has been used for a number of different events and themes

