Take a look at how this Wakefield village phone box has been decked out for the coronation of Charles III

A phone box in a Wakefield village used as a mini-museum has been kitted out for the coronation.

Volunteers from community group Pride in Horbury Bridge, which was formed in 2008, put the display together.

Liz Hudson, from the group, said: “We have adopted the old phone box for displays of Easter, Christmas and community information.

“We also hold events free to the community including singing Christmas carols around the tree on the green.

“We are all volunteers, we make no profit, and everything we do is for the community.”

