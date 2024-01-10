Take a look back through history with these 28 photos from across Wakefield and the Five Towns

1 . c1900

The Chantry Chapel of St Mary the Virgin, Wakefield, is designated a Grade I Listed building. It is located south of the city centre on the medieval bridge over the River Calder. From Sights and Scenes in England and Wales. [Cassell and Company Ltd., c1900]. Artist G & J Hall. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images) Photo: The Print Collector/Getty Images