Take a look back through history with these 28 photos from across Wakefield and the Five Towns

Take a stroll back through time with our retro photo gallery showing off dozens of memories from Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.
From long days in the classroom to HMP Wakefield, sporting triumphs and mining disasters, these photos offer a glimpse at times gone by.
1. c1900
The Chantry Chapel of St Mary the Virgin, Wakefield, is designated a Grade I Listed building. It is located south of the city centre on the medieval bridge over the River Calder. From Sights and Scenes in England and Wales. [Cassell and Company Ltd., c1900]. Artist G & J Hall. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images) Photo: The Print Collector/Getty Images
2. 1925
August 4 1925: Pit boy jockeys on their way to the paddock at the Pit Pony Parade and race meeting at Thorpe, near Wakefield.. (Photo by E. Bacon/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: (Photo by E. Bacon/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
3. 1927
The Henry VIII Room at Bretton Park, 1927. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images) Photo: Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images
4. 1927
An L.N.E.R. train arriving at Wakefield railway station, Yorkshire, 3rd August 1927. (Photo by E. Bacon/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Getty