Take a look back through history with these 28 photos from across Wakefield and the Five Towns

Take a stroll back through time with our retro photo gallery showing off dozens of memories from Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 11:37 GMT

From long days in the classroom to HMP Wakefield, sporting triumphs and mining disasters, these photos offer a glimpse at times gone by.

The Chantry Chapel of St Mary the Virgin, Wakefield, is designated a Grade I Listed building. It is located south of the city centre on the medieval bridge over the River Calder. From Sights and Scenes in England and Wales. [Cassell and Company Ltd., c1900]. Artist G & J Hall. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

1. c1900

The Chantry Chapel of St Mary the Virgin, Wakefield, is designated a Grade I Listed building. It is located south of the city centre on the medieval bridge over the River Calder. From Sights and Scenes in England and Wales. [Cassell and Company Ltd., c1900]. Artist G & J Hall. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

August 4 1925: Pit boy jockeys on their way to the paddock at the Pit Pony Parade and race meeting at Thorpe, near Wakefield.. (Photo by E. Bacon/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

2. 1925

August 4 1925: Pit boy jockeys on their way to the paddock at the Pit Pony Parade and race meeting at Thorpe, near Wakefield.. (Photo by E. Bacon/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

The Henry VIII Room at Bretton Park, 1927. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

3. 1927

The Henry VIII Room at Bretton Park, 1927. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)

An L.N.E.R. train arriving at Wakefield railway station, Yorkshire, 3rd August 1927. (Photo by E. Bacon/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. 1927

An L.N.E.R. train arriving at Wakefield railway station, Yorkshire, 3rd August 1927. (Photo by E. Bacon/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

