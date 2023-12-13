Take a look inside the new-look Midland Hotel following £244K makeover
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Midland Hotel on Market Street re-opened on December 6 following the major investment.
The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete transformation to ensure it appeals to all the local community.
Inside, the pub features a new bar, several flat screen televisions with TNT and Sky Sports, and a games room complete with a brand-new dartboard, pool table and DJ booth.
Outside, there is brand-new lighting and signage as well as a newly renovated beer garden, seating up to 50 people, complete with new wooden benches, a television screen and a covered area.
For opening night, customers got to enjoy a special live performance from Castleford-based duo, Small Town Sounds.
Operator of the Midland Hotel, John Glister, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!
“The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”
On top of the wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions, the operators look forward to hosting weekly DJ, games nights and monthly live music evenings. In the new year, they hope start weekly quiz nights, form a darts, dominoes and pool team and become the sponsor of a local sports team.
Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the Midland Hotel looks fantastic – the team has worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.
"On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community heroes, Hayley and John, every success for the future in making the Midland Hotel a fantastic hub of the community.”
Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Easter Egg collections to local foodbank donations and charity walks and recently installed its 130th defibrillator across its estate through fundraising with the help of its locals.