Take a picture with a restored 1930s fire engine in Wakefield at this free event on the weekend

It is one of the highlights of a free event that takes place on Saturday, March 25, to celebrate the opening of Wakefield Museum’s latest exhibition, ‘Moving Stories’.

Other stories, shared by residents at the event, will be added to the ‘Moving Stories’ exhibition, which looks at the history of the museum, and takes people behind the scenes to reveal how Wakefield Council plans to turn the empty former British Home Stores building into an awe-inspiring new museum and library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former BHS department store in Wakefield city centre will be the new home for the library and museum. It will open to the public in 2025.

The celebration for Wakefield Museum will give visitors the chance to have a close up look at artefacts including this vintage fire engine.

Visitors to the event will also be able to speak to West Yorkshire artist, Tom Bailey, and watch as he brings their tales to life in colourful cartoon style illustrations.

The museum team is taking along some of the treasures from the stored collections and inviting people to get their hands on pieces of local history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield councillor Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “The ‘Moving Stories’ celebration event promises to be a brilliant day, full of fun for all the family.

“I hope lots of people will come along to enjoy the exhibition, share their story with the museum team, and marvel at Dennis the fire engine’s makeover. Don’t miss your chance to get a selfie with Dennis.”

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport.

The vibrant, interactive event will show a new video by local filmmaker, Nick Singleton, about the painstaking process to restore Wakefield’s Dennis Big Four fire engine, that was in service in the 1930s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire engine will be outside for people to admire and there will be a special guest appearance from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Young children can enjoy more fire engine themed fun, from craft activities and colouring, to face painting and story time.

The celebration event is at Wakefield One on Saturday, March 25 2023, from 10am until 3pm. It is free to attend, and advance booking is not required.

Members of the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service will be there between 11:30am and 12:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad