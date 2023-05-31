Visitors can discover the history beneath the streets of the town and take part in family friendly activities through the day, with something for everyone, such as live performances, street art and guided tours.

This year’s event sees the return of a Roman-themed market, street food, Roman trails and plenty of entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New for 2023, the festival will feature a street theatre performance exploring Roman life in Castleford.

The Castleford Roman Festival returns on Saturday June 10, with events and fun for the whole family

With three performances throughout the day, families can enjoy a highly interactive show for all ages before getting a chance to meet the characters after the production.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re really excited for the return of the Castleford Roman Festival. It’s been a great success in previous years, and I hope that residents and visitors will enjoy this unique event, celebrating our heritage by having fun and enjoying the entertainment.”

On the day, pavement street art will come to life in real time, with a Roman-themed motif in a mosaic style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to join in with decorating the giant floor art mosaic.

Make your way to the Henry Moore Square where budding archaeologists can take part in a dig, or get involved and hunt for treasures whilst learning more about archaeology and the tools used.

For those interested in learning more about Castleford’s Roman heritage, join the on-site centurion for a guided tour around the key historical points of Castleford. Then explore the Roman-themed market and watch demonstrations including pottery throwing.

Free face painting will be available in Carlton Lanes and visitors can head to the indoor market for craft activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town’s Library and Museum will also be open to welcome families with a host of activities for families including crafts, a Roman photobooth, jewellery making and the opportunity to handle a real object from the Roman era.