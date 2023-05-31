News you can trust since 1852
Take a roam back in time as Castleford Roman Festival returns

Families can head back in time to celebrate Castleford’s unique heritage with the popular Roman Festival on Saturday June 10.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 31st May 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

Visitors can discover the history beneath the streets of the town and take part in family friendly activities through the day, with something for everyone, such as live performances, street art and guided tours.

This year’s event sees the return of a Roman-themed market, street food, Roman trails and plenty of entertainment.

New for 2023, the festival will feature a street theatre performance exploring Roman life in Castleford.

The Castleford Roman Festival returns on Saturday June 10, with events and fun for the whole familyThe Castleford Roman Festival returns on Saturday June 10, with events and fun for the whole family
The Castleford Roman Festival returns on Saturday June 10, with events and fun for the whole family
With three performances throughout the day, families can enjoy a highly interactive show for all ages before getting a chance to meet the characters after the production.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re really excited for the return of the Castleford Roman Festival. It’s been a great success in previous years, and I hope that residents and visitors will enjoy this unique event, celebrating our heritage by having fun and enjoying the entertainment.”

On the day, pavement street art will come to life in real time, with a Roman-themed motif in a mosaic style.

Visitors will be able to join in with decorating the giant floor art mosaic.

Make your way to the Henry Moore Square where budding archaeologists can take part in a dig, or get involved and hunt for treasures whilst learning more about archaeology and the tools used.

For those interested in learning more about Castleford’s Roman heritage, join the on-site centurion for a guided tour around the key historical points of Castleford. Then explore the Roman-themed market and watch demonstrations including pottery throwing.

Free face painting will be available in Carlton Lanes and visitors can head to the indoor market for craft activities.

The town’s Library and Museum will also be open to welcome families with a host of activities for families including crafts, a Roman photobooth, jewellery making and the opportunity to handle a real object from the Roman era.

Find out more at expwake.co/romanfest

