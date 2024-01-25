Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Running throughout the month of February, whether completing the challenge on your own, with friends and family or with a four-legged companion, the challenge is a great way to support Wakefield Hospice whilst getting out and getting active this February.

Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising, said: “Taking on the challenge of completing 50 miles throughout the month – however you choose to do so – will not just present personal benefits, but the money you raise will also help to fund vital care services provided by Wakefield Hospice for local patients and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can choose to complete their miles split evenly across the 29 days of February, or by completing different distances across the month.

Invite to take on the 50 Miles in February Challenge for Wakefield Hospice

Theresa said: “We have already seen a good number of sign ups since launching the event earlier this month, and our online community for the event – hosted via our “50 miles in February Facebook Group” – will no doubt be a great help in spurring one and other on in completing the challenge.

“Given we are now in a leap year, we are asking each participant to set a sponsorship target of £150, and collectively help us to fund the extra day in 2024.”

Everyone who signs up to take on the challenge will also be given a commemorative ’50 Miles in February’ woolly hat.