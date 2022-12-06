News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Take your pooch for a pint: Here are 16 pubs in Wakefield that are dog-friendly

Unwind from the stresses of Christmas with your four-legged friend at one of these dog-friendly pubs in Wakefield.

By Shawna Healey
4 minutes ago

With Christmas just around the corner and the cold and frost settling in, unwinding in a warm pub with your pet pooch can take the stress out of festive shopping and worrying about rising energy bills.

Luckily for people living in the Wakefield area, a good number of establishments are more than happy to cater for your four-legged companions.

Here are 16 dog-friendly pubs to visit in Wakefield, according to www.Doggiepubs.org.uk.

1. NYWE-06-12-22-dogfriendlypubs18YOR.jpg

Here are 16 dog-friendly pubs in Wakefield.

Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe

Photo Sales

2. The Malt Shovel in Carr Gate

The Malt Shovel in Carr Gate is open from 12pm to 11pm every day,

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. The Dam Inn

The Dam Inn is found in Newmillerdam.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Red Kite

The Red Kite on Denby Dale Road is a country pub with beams and exposed bricks, log fires and a British grill menu.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Wakefield