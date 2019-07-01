Takeaway, restaurant and veterinary plans for derelict Wakefield pub

A derelict pub will be turned into a restaurant, takeaway and even a veterinary surgery after a fresh planning application for the site was granted.

The Old Malt Shovel on the edge of Lupset was built in 1937 but has stood empty for a number of years.

In 2017 plans were submitted to transform the site into three takeaways - Greggs, Subway and Domino’s - with a restaurant on the first floor.

Plans now show it will be divided into three separate units, but with no indication as to the kind of food businesses that will occupy the Wakefield Road building, but they say a veterinary company has been found to occupy one unit.

Submitted by Gildersome-based Willow Properties Ltd, the application attracted one letter of concern from a resident about the building’s roof-top terrace being used as part of a restaurant overlooking neighbouring homes.

Originally called The Old Malt Shovel, it was changed to The Sports around 1970 and then the Frog and Firkin in the 1980s. The pub returned to its original name in 1997.