Born and raised in Sharlston, Miss Green is a well respected member of Altofts Methodist Church.

She is fondly known by many in the area from when she worked at Altofts Middle School, which is now known as Altofts Junior School, for 38 years from 1950 to 1988, being the deputy headmistress for much of that time.

Miss Green has now published a memoir of her life, ‘Miss Green Remembers’, in her own handwriting complete with her own illustrations.

Former deputy head teacher 92-year-old Sheila Green has written a book about her life.

Originally intended for the enjoyment of her family, Miss Green was encouraged to publish the book by other members of the parish and her neighbour, who works in advertising, scanned each page and arranged for 200 copies to be printed.

Miss Green said: “I was given a blank book by my friend three years ago and I filled it with handwritten stories and all kinds of drawings, which I completed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"A class was going on in the Methodist church in Castleford for around three hours, where you could do some artistic things, painting and embroidery and such. I took the book because it was the easiest to carry and members there encouraged me to publish my story.

"The highlights in my book are all of them! Especially from the teaching days, all the walks we had and the games that we played.

Sheila wrote the book by hand and included her own illustrations

"We had one experience where we took the children flying from the Aire Valley down the coast, which was quite the innovation back then.”

All of the proceeds of the book will be put towards a fund for the older members of the parish, to provide them with more opportunities to socialise.

Miss Green added: “This church is important to me because it has given me so much. As an older person, it has given me a heck of a lot. I’ve always been a Methodist, as my mum was in Sharlston.”

Senior steward of Altofts Methodist Church, Antony Sadler, added: “The book is beautifully produced and represents Sheila’s story of growing up in the local area supported by hand drawn illustrations.

The proceeds from Miss Green's book will go towards a fund for activities for the senior members of the Altofts Methodist Church.

"Sheila is passionate about helping older people to have better life and very generously donated proceeds from sales of the book to the work of Altofts Methodist Church.

"Sheila would now like further funding to be raised to leave a legacy and provide older people with opportunities to reduce isolation, have social events, attend concerns, trips and activities within the community.

"Funding is being sought to print further copies of the book so that more people can enjoy it and for profits to be provided specifically for older people in the community and led by the church.

"This is a fantastic story with the opportunity to share the story of the life of Sheila, the production of the book and to raise funding for the benefit of older people.”

Miss Green has sold almost 200 copies of her memoirs so far