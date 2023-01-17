Steven Lovell, 49, studied graphic design at Wakefield College in 1993 and has continued to pursue it as a passion.

The Leeds-based designer currently works in a call centre but spends most of his time getting creative, with his current passion project being pub maps.

After seeing a hand drawn tube map style diagram of Wakefield pubs in the long-gone Tut ‘n’ Shive pub near the market when he was younger, Steve was inspired, later creating his first Wakefield map in 2014.

Steven Lovell with his Wakefield Orderaround pub map, which features 297 places, including Outwood's The Deep Drop.

Steve said: “Although I’m from Leeds, Wakefield was always my city of choice growing up and when I began going out with friends, so naturally in 2014 I had to make my second map of the full Wakefield district.”

The designer found a need to update the map and release a second edition, following the closures and openings of new locations throughout the district.

The second edition features 297 bars, pubs and clubs throughout the district and took over two weeks to make.

Since starting the passion project, Steve has created over 40 pub maps for a variety of places within Yorkshire.

The map features pubs and nightclubs throughout the district.

"I begin the maps by plotting places using various sources of information from the internet. Then as much as possible, I try to check that each place I’ve found is still open by checking further sources such as Facebook, web pages and Trip Adviser etc. After all that I begin the challenging design work of condensing it all into a geometric diagram. It’s often a lengthy puzzle, but it’s satisfying to get everything to fit and work out.”

To finalise the Wakefield Orderaround Steve took to social media: "I've recently been on social media groups for areas of the district to ask for any suggestions for places to add, remove or change. The feedback has been really helpful so the map is as accurate as possible.”

Prints of the Wakefield map are available to buy in A4 and A3 formats here.

