Talented Pontefract pooch photographer is top dog in national Young Kennel Club competition

A talented photographer and dog lover from Pontefract has snapped up a top prize in a Young Kennel Club Artist of the Year competition.

By Shawna Healey
Published 17th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Dog trainer Rachel Dutton, 24, scooped third place in the national contest with her image, A Pixie in the Woods.

The popular art competition invited YKC members to express their creativity and showcase their canine photography skills, with all entries required to feature a pooch and fit one of three themes: Your everyday dog, your competing dog and your working dog.

Speaking of her achievement, Rachel, who runs RD Dog Training, said: “It feels absolutely amazing to be awarded third place. It’s the very first time I will have my photography displayed, I still can’t quite believe it.”

Rachel Dutton's photo 'A Pixie in the Woods' was placed among the top three in the country in the Young Kennel Club Artist of the Year competitionRachel Dutton's photo 'A Pixie in the Woods' was placed among the top three in the country in the Young Kennel Club Artist of the Year competition
Rachel, who has a BSC (Hons) degree in Canine Training, Welfare, and Behaviour, has been training and competing with dogs for over 10 years including at the world's biggest dog show Crufts.

Her Pontefract-based business covers across the Five Towns area.

Vanessa McAlpine, Kennel Club events and youth development executive, added: “Very well done to Rachel, she should be very proud of her achievement.

“We would like to congratulate not only Rachel, but all of our members who entered. The standard was incredibly high this year and we are so proud to have such creative young members.”

Rachel runs her own dog training company, RD Dog Training, in Pontefract.Rachel runs her own dog training company, RD Dog Training, in Pontefract.
First place was given to 15-year-old Emily Moores from Horsham, West Sussex, for her painting titled Autumn Magic.

And second place was given to 24-year-old Harris Dickenson from Salisbury, Wiltshire, for Flying Xolo.

Special mentions were also given to 13-year-old Ella Wakerly for Two Golden Retrievers Staring into the Camera and 21-year-old Elise Finney for The Path to Happiness.

All five photographs will be displayed in The Kennel Club Art Gallery, as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations for the organisation.

Rachel Dutton, 24, from Pontefract, was awarded third place in the Young Kennel Club Artist of the Year competition.Rachel Dutton, 24, from Pontefract, was awarded third place in the Young Kennel Club Artist of the Year competition.
The Kennel Club is the largest organisation in the UK devoted to dog health, welfare and training. Its objective is to ensure that dogs live healthy, happy lives with responsible owners. 

Further information for young dog lovers who are interested in joining the YKC can be found by visiting www.ykc.org.uk and for information on the competition, visit www.thekennelclub.org.uk/ykcartistoftheyear.

