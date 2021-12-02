Tattoos on the move - Featherstone artist goes mobile

Constance Cook converted the long-wheelbase transit into a studio herself.

Constance Cook, 48, trained as an artist, but then 20 years ago launched her own early years childcare company and her art was put to one side

Her interest in becoming a tattoo artist was sparked when she visited Clara Lupino in Hebden Bridge for her own tattoos.

Constance said: "I became apprenticed to Clara and qualified in record time due to my previous experience as an artist and from running my own business."

Constance Cook in her fully-equipped mobile tattoo studio.

Constance looked for premises but then had the idea of buying a van which she renovated herself and turned into a fully-equipped studio.

She said: "There are only a handful of mobile tattoo artists in the UK. I am fully insured and registered with Wakefield Council's environmental health department and the regulations state I can take the studio to clients' houses as long as the treatment is carried out inside the van."

"Women in particular say having the opportunity to have their tattoos done by another woman in their garden or driveway makes them feel more relaxed."

As an accomplished artist in her own right Constance concentrates mainly on bespoke designs, transferring her pencil sketches to permanent skin art. She is also happy to do something from flash - an existing design chosen from a catalogue.

Constance is also fully licenced and registered with Cornwall Council and spent summer 2021 travelling around the county carrying out tattoos as she went.