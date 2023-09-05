News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Taxi vehicle age limit set to be increased after drivers’ town hall protest

Councillors in Wakefield are expected to agree to increase the age limit of the district’s taxi vehicles.
By Tony Gardner
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:50 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The move comes weeks after the local authority was accused of putting cabbies’ “livelihoods at risk” during a town hall protest.

The council’s licensing committee is being asked to agree to a recommendation to a temporary increase in the age limit to 12 years for saloon vehicles and 15 years for multi-seater vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under the current policy, most private hire and hackney vehicles will not be licensed when they reach ten years of age.

Taxi drivers staged an angry demonstration outside County Hall in Wakefield as they accused the local authority of putting livelihoods at risk.Taxi drivers staged an angry demonstration outside County Hall in Wakefield as they accused the local authority of putting livelihoods at risk.
Taxi drivers staged an angry demonstration outside County Hall in Wakefield as they accused the local authority of putting livelihoods at risk.
Most Popular

Councillors are also being asked to agree to a public consultation on the issue.

A report to committee members states: “The council has been requested to consider an extension to the upper age limit for licensed vehicles, citing the unprecedented challenges and hardship experienced by the trade in recent years.

“The council has previously responded quickly to support the trade through the global pandemic and subsequent cost of living crisis by relaxing and postponing certain requirements of its vehicle standards policy and providing one-off grants to drivers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is proposed that an immediate temporary extension to age limits is considered on this occasion pending a full review.”

Wakefield currently has a fleet of 1,054 licensed taxis.

In July, drivers staged an angry demonstration outside County Hall ahead of a full council meeting.

Members of Wakefield Drivers Association (WDA) called for the local authority to ease a number restrictions similar to neighbouring local authorities.

Yaser Ahmed, president of WDA, said: “The main issue is the vehicle age limit in Wakefield.

“If a car reaches ten years old it has to be replaced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In a cost of living crisis we think it unfair for drivers to have to replace a vehicle.

“Kirklees, Bradford and Leeds have all increased it to 15 or 16 years.

“All we are saying is at least give us some relief.”

Clive Tennant, chair of the licensing committee, said: “We have met with members of the Wakefield Drivers Association and are now considering their request for changes to our existing licensing rules.

“Our priority is, and always will be, passenger safety and their health and well-being.”

The committee will consider the report at a meeting a meeting on Wednesday, September 6.

Related topics:WakefieldCouncillorsCounty HallBradford