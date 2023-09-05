Taxi vehicle age limit set to be increased after drivers’ town hall protest

Watch more videos on Shots!

The move comes weeks after the local authority was accused of putting cabbies’ “livelihoods at risk” during a town hall protest.

The council’s licensing committee is being asked to agree to a recommendation to a temporary increase in the age limit to 12 years for saloon vehicles and 15 years for multi-seater vehicles.

Under the current policy, most private hire and hackney vehicles will not be licensed when they reach ten years of age.

Taxi drivers staged an angry demonstration outside County Hall in Wakefield as they accused the local authority of putting livelihoods at risk.

Councillors are also being asked to agree to a public consultation on the issue.

A report to committee members states: “The council has been requested to consider an extension to the upper age limit for licensed vehicles, citing the unprecedented challenges and hardship experienced by the trade in recent years.

“The council has previously responded quickly to support the trade through the global pandemic and subsequent cost of living crisis by relaxing and postponing certain requirements of its vehicle standards policy and providing one-off grants to drivers.

“It is proposed that an immediate temporary extension to age limits is considered on this occasion pending a full review.”

Wakefield currently has a fleet of 1,054 licensed taxis.

In July, drivers staged an angry demonstration outside County Hall ahead of a full council meeting.

Members of Wakefield Drivers Association (WDA) called for the local authority to ease a number restrictions similar to neighbouring local authorities.

Yaser Ahmed, president of WDA, said: “The main issue is the vehicle age limit in Wakefield.

“If a car reaches ten years old it has to be replaced.

“In a cost of living crisis we think it unfair for drivers to have to replace a vehicle.

“Kirklees, Bradford and Leeds have all increased it to 15 or 16 years.

“All we are saying is at least give us some relief.”

Clive Tennant, chair of the licensing committee, said: “We have met with members of the Wakefield Drivers Association and are now considering their request for changes to our existing licensing rules.

“Our priority is, and always will be, passenger safety and their health and well-being.”