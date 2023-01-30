Teacher strike 2023: Here are the Wakefield schools shutting during the teachers' strikes

The National Education Union (NEU) says 23,400 schools in England and Wales will be affected when its members walk out on Wednesday, February 1.

According to Department for Education guidance, head teachers are expected to take “all reasonable steps” to keep disruption for pupils to a minimum and to keep schools open in the event of industrial action.

The NAHT union, which represents school leaders had run its own ballot but failed to reach the turnout threshold in England. School leaders in Wales will strike though after the ballot of members there met the legal minimum required.

Schools in Wakefield are preparing for major disruption this week as the UK’s biggest teachers and education union stages a national strike.

The NEU has announced that a rally will be held in Wakefield on Wednesday at 10.30am in the Bullring in the city centre.

NEU's Wakefield District representative, Sally Kincaid said: “Striking is always our last resort. We would all prefer to be in our classrooms doing what we do best – teaching and supporting our pupils.

"But the crisis in education and the inaction of the Government means that we must now, together, take a stand to save our schools.

“We hope parents and carers will join us on Wednesday at our rally and then at the big TUC rally in Leeds at lunchtime at the Town Hall.”

When are teachers going on strike in Wakefield?

The NEU has announced seven strike dates for its members in England and Wales during February and March.

Some are national days of action and others will be regional, meaning not all members will be called out to strike at the same time. The teachers’ union says it means no individual school will be affected for more than four dates in total.

The dates for parents in Wakefield to prepare for are:

- February 1: All schools in England and Wales

- February 28: Schools in Yorkshire and the Humber

- March 15: All schools in England and Wales

- March 16: All schools in England and Wales

Which Wakefield schools are closing because of the teacher strike on February 1?

Some schools are still overseen by Wakefield Council but many are now run by private academy trusts. It means there is no centralised list and each school is expected to notify parents if it plans to close due to the planned strikes on February 1.

A number of schools have already issued letters to parents or posted statements on their websites.

We will be updating this list regularly in the run-up to the strike. As of January 30, the following schools were among those to have confirmed their plans:

Minsthorpe Community College will close on Wednesday, February 1. It will only be open to vulnerable students and children of Key Workers. Remote learning is available online.

Kettlethorpe High School will also only be open to pupils in Year 7 and Year 11 on February 1. The school said families of vulnerable pupils in other year groups will be contacted by school directly. Remote learning will be available on the school website.

Outwood Grange Academy said the school will be partially closed to Years 7 to 10 with online learning. Years 11, 12, 13 and identified vulnerable students are to attend as normal.

Featherstone Academy.

Sandal Castle Primary.

Ossett Academy will beclosed to Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 - only open for Years 11, 12 and 13 + EHCP / key worker children who have requested a place.

