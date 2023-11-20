Eight employees from Amazon in Wakefield have taken part in a charity cycling challenge to support Leeds Hospitals Charity’s fundraising appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Benfell, Scott Smith, Russell Bodger, George Oxley, Arthur Klimovs, Hardik Vats, Jordan Madeley and Nick Wilkinson, took on the challenge to cycle from Workington to Sunderland, a total of 136 miles in just two days, in a bid to raise money for the new centre in Leeds.

The Amazon team’s cycle challenge raised over £3,400 through sponsorship from friends, family and colleagues and the fulfilment centre in Wakefield boosted the fundraising effort by donating an additional £2,500 to the Leeds Hospitals Charity Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cyclist George said: “We are all humbled by the unwavering support we have received from our Amazon colleagues since we decided to take part in this fundraising activity.

The lads from Amazon in Wakefield cycled from Workington to Sunderland, a total of 136 miles in just two days, in a bid to raise money for the new Motor Neurone Centre in Leeds.

"While it was a tough challenge, we are so pleased that we’ve raised almost £6,000 in support of the Leeds Hospitals Charity Appeal and the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.”

Paul Watkins, Director of Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “We want to say a huge thank you to David, Scott, Russell, George, Arthur, Hardik, Jordan and Nick for their incredible fundraising efforts and for raising awareness of the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds.

"A big thank you also goes to Amazon in Wakefield for supporting us with an extra donation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation to the Rob Burrow appeal was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.