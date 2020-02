The event at St Peter's Church was organised by Stanley Residents Group. Anne Waring, from the group, said: "The day went very well. It was lovely to see families attending. It was so nice to be able to offer a free community event and to celebrate Stanley in this way."

1. Giggles One-year-old Ivy Clarke with her teddy bear.

2. Stanley group Community group members at the event.

3. Cuddles Children of all ages enjoyed the picnic - and so did their teddy bears!

4. Favourite Everybody brought their bears in for the picnic.

