Teenage girl suffers life threatening head injuries after hit-and-run in Ackworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in which the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) shortly after 4:45pm on Station Road in Ackworth.

A 16-year-old female pedestrian was walking along a grass verge before the collision, which is believed to have involved a flat-bed truck.

The vehicle briefly stopped a short distance away from the collision before continuing on its journey.

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries which have been described as life threatening.

Three men were arrested after the incident.