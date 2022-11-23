The choir is putting on three performances across the area in the countdown to the festive season to spread joy and Christmas cheer.

The singers will be performing at St Giles’s Church at Market Place, Pontefract, on Saturday, November 26 at 7.30pm, Fairburn Community Centre on Monday, December 12 at 7.30pm, and St Mary’s Church in South Millford, on Saturday, December 3 at 7.30pm.

Lily, who is the grand-daughter of Fairburn Singers’ concert secretary Andy Brown, will be joining the choir to play the violin at the events at St Giles’s Church and at Fairburn Community Centre.

Lily Brown, 13, began playing the violin at age 9 and is waiting to take her grade 6 exam.

Sue Rowley, the publicity officer for the Fairburn Singers, said: “Following our very successful concert in Castleford Civic Centre on September 24 with guests Doncaster Youth Stage and Swing Bands, young musician Lily Brown will be joining us at St Giles’ Church in Pontefract and at Fairburn Community Centre.

“Everyone is welcome to join us at our concerts.”

Lily, who lives in Leeds, was first introduced to the violin at just nine-years-old. She quickly showed a natural talent and has swiftly progressed through her music exam grades.

Having just had her 13th birthday, Lily is now currently awaiting a date to take her Grade six exam.

The Fairburn Singers have three upcoming shows in the run-up to Christmas.

She also has her own YouTube channel, ‘LilyViolin‘, where she offers tips, guidance and support to others who are learning to play the instrument.

Her grandad, Andy Brown, said: “As a family, we are immensely proud of Lily and are delighted that she has a musical interest and is following in mine and her father’s footsteps.

"We are particularly happy that she has been asked to join the Fairburn Singers at two of our concerts. I’m amazed at how skilled she is and she has far surpassed anything that I could do.”

At the concerts, Lily and the Fairburn Singers will perform Christmas tunes as well as a selection of the choir’s usual music.

Tickets cost between £7 and £10 and include light refreshments and mince pies.

