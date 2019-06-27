Teenager from Wakefield wins prestigious Great Britain dance title

A Kettlethorpe teenager has won the prestigious title of Miss Dance of Great Britain.

Grace Hawksworth, a former pupil at Kettlethorpe School, won her place in the final after winning a national heat of Miss Dance of Great Britain - a huge event in the dance world which has been going for around 45 years.

Her success thrilled her teachers at the Victoria Stansfield School of Dance, which has had a number of girls over the years in the final of the competition.

All the years of training and hard work from Mrs Stansfield and Adelle Boffin was truly rewarded when Grace, 18, scooped the prestigious title.

The International Dance Teachers’ Association held 57 heats all around the country and the winner from each heat went straight to the final.

All 57 girls dance in the final at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool and then the judges pick 12 to dance again. The top six, then the top three, are announced.

Adelle Boffin, who has taught alongside Mrs Stansfield for 25 years, choreographed the dance which saw Grace win the title.

It’s a good time for Grace who successfully auditioned for a number of top universities and accepted a place at Urdang Academy in London, where she starts training in September.

She has also just completed a diploma in Musical Theatre at Wakefield College.